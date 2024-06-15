VIP AUDIO 6/15 – WWE Clash at the Castle PPV Roundtable: Keller & Fann & Martin discuss Priest vs. McIntyre, Cody vs. Styles, Sami vs. Gable, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE Clash at the Castle PLE event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analysts Todd Martin and Rich Fann. They review the show starting with the C.M. Punk interference costing Drew McIntyre his match against Damien Priest, plus Cody Rhodes vs. A.J. Styles, the women’s Triple Threat tag, Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the IC Title, and Bayley vs. Paper Niven.

