VIP AUDIO 6/15 – The Deep…Dive with Fann & Cooling: T20 Cricket World Cup, the football European Championships, British politics, AEW and WWE’s future TV deals, more (151 min.)

June 15, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann takes multitasking to a whole new level as he catches up with Will Cooling whilst driving to Virginia. They catch up on T20 Cricket World Cup and the football European Championships, plus the latest wacky goings-on in British politics. They also discuss AEW and WWE’s future television deals, what might happen at Clash at the Castle, and what went wrong with Jon Moxley as IWGP Champion.

