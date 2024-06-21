10 YRS AGO: WWE Smackdown Results (6-20-2014): Cena & Reigns & Sheamus vs. Bray Wyatt & Orton & Cesaro & Del Rio, plus Heyman, Ambrose, Barrett, Big E, Kofi, Bo Dallas

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown Report

June 20, 2014

Taped 6/17/14 in Columbus, Ohio

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, columnist

– WWE Open.

– The show began with a video package showing Triple H putting John Cena in a Stretcher Match against Kane on Raw. Highlights of that match were then shown.

– Smackdown Open.

– After the crowd in Columbus was shown, a graphic aired plugging the 4-on-3 handicap match main event, featuring John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Sheamus vs. Bray Wyatt, Alberto Del Rio, Cesaro, and Randy Orton.

– John Cena came to the ring. As he did, Michael Cole and JBL were shown on-camera, and they discussed Cena’s win over Kane Monday night. Cena gave a fast-talking, somewhat abbreviated version of how we got to where we are with the WWE World Title situation, dating back to last summer. Cena vowed to win the title at MITB after talking about the odd characters who will be in the Ladder Match with him. Alberto Del Rio interrupted and he came out. I can already see where this is going. Del Rio said he was the first person to qualify for the Ladder Match, and will be the first to climb the ladder to grab the titles. He said Cena has forgotten how dangerous he is. Sheamus came out next. Sheamus said no one cares what Del Rio thinks. He said he’ll have to figure out a way to carry all of his titles through airport security, because he’ll be United States and WWE World Champion after MITB.

Next out was Cesaro and Paul Heyman. Heyman talked about the guarantee of there being a new WWE World Champion at MITB. He said Cesaro is the only wrestler with a full-time strategist in his corner heading into MITB. And yes, he managed to fit in that his client, Brock Lesnar, conquered the Streak at Wrestlemania. Roman Reigns was next, and he came out through the crowd. I like how each man is always surprised when another guy’s music hits. Like, there have already been four interruptions, why would you be surprised by a fifth? Reigns said that, since being stabbed in the back by Seth Rollins, he only cares about the WWE World Title. He even got in John Cena’s face, saying there’s not a man standing in the ring who is going to stop him. Cena removed his hat and looked to ready himself for a fight. Before they could get it started, Randy Orton came out.

Orton reminded everyone that he’s the face of WWE and the company was at an all-time high while he was champion. According to what metric? Orton addressed Reigns, saying the titles would come home to him. Reigns exited the ring and went after Orton, who was at the end of the ramp. The two brawled at the side of the ramp while the others went at it in the ring. Sheamus and Cena were the two left standing. Bray Wyatt was absent from this segment, though the announcers didn’t point that out.

– Tonight, Dean Ambrose faces Kane. What a mug Ambrose has in that graphic.

– Up next, Seth Rollins vs. Kofi Kingston.

[Commercial Break]

– This Monday on Raw, there will be a MITB Contract Ladder Match announcement. Thus far, only Seth Rollins is in that particular match, which was set up on Main Event.

1 – SETH ROLLINS vs. KOFI KINGSTON

They showed Ambrose attacking Rollins on Main Event, which led to Kane coming out. Kofi cut an inset interview, expressing his desire to be in the MITB match at the PPV. Quick splash and a cover for two by Kofi. Rollins worked a reverse chin-lock, but applied it aggressively and Kingston appeared to try to work out of it rather than just lie on the mat. Cross-body off the top by Kofi for two. Rollins came back by powerbombing Kofi into the corner, then curb-stomping him for the finish.

WINNER: Rollins, at 2:55. Entertaining, and decisive, victory for Rollins.

Rollins got the mic after the match and tried to say he was going to win the MITB Ladder Match, but Ambrose interrupted from the Titan-Tron. Ambrose said he wants Rollins wondering what night he’ll get even with him. Rollins said he’d love for Ambrose to come out so he can kick his teeth down his throat. Ambrose said after he is finished with Kane tonight, he’ll focus his energy on Rollins. He planned on sending Rollins and Kane both back to Hell.

– Dolph Ziggler vs. Bad News Barrett is next.

[Commercial Break]

2 – DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. BAD NEWS BARRETT

No entrance for Ziggler, as Cole focused on WWE’s involvement with the Special Olympics, wishing all of the athletes good luck. Ziggler did do an inset interview, promising to steal the show if he makes it in the MITB match. Barrett had some bad news during his entrance. He said he planned to win the MITB Ladder Match, and the others in the match will end up like the eventual fate of the United States men’s soccer team – they’ll be destroyed and eliminated.

Ziggler countered a slam and dropkicked Barrett. Barrett kicked Ziggler out of the ring. They went to break with Ziggler selling the effects of the kick at ringside, :49 into the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 4:05 of the match. Barrett was still in control. Ziggler, stuck in the ropes, was given a big boot and sent to ringside. Ziggler was whipped into the barricade, flipping into the timekeeper’s area. Back in the ring, Barrett stretched the arm and shoulder of Ziggler. Ziggler broke free with a jaw-breaker. Ziggler gained some momentum, but ran into Winds of Change for a near-fall. Bull Hammer elbow missed and Ziggler went back on offense. He rolled up Barrett for the win.

WINNER: Ziggler, at 7:20. The curse of the secondary champion (also the name of a Hardy Boys book) is so strong that even Ziggler can get a non-title win because of it.

But after the match, a celebratory Ziggler jumped blindly off the second rope and into Barrett’s Bull Hammer elbow.

– Still to come, the 4-on-3 handicap match main event.

[Commercial Break]

3 – TITUS O’NEIL vs. ADAM ROSE

No entrance or Titus. During Rose’s entrance, they showed Rose and Raw guest host Kevin Hart celebrating together after Rose’s match. Titus punched and kicked at Rose in the corner. He yelled that there wouldn’t be a party tonight. After a missed charge in the corner, Rose rolled up O’Neil for the win.

WINNER: Rose, at :48. Is O’Neil’s gimmick that he loses quickly to everyone?

O’Neil, ticked, got the mic after the match. He told Rose to get back into the ring or it’ll be a rough night for the Rosebuds. Rose accepted.

4 – TITUS O’NEIL vs. ADAM ROSE

Rose slapped O’Neil in the face, then avoided another charge, rolled Titus up again, and got the win again.

WINNER: Rose, at :09.

– Dean Ambrose vs. Kane is next.

[Commercial Break]

– Seth Rollins was on commentary for the next match.

5 – KANE vs. DEAN AMBROSE

As Kane came to the ring, they showed Ambrose attacking Rollins on Monday during the Kane vs. Cen match. It’s official: Reigns gets to keep The Shield theme music, but Ambrose’s theme blows Rollins’ out of the water (if in fact Seth’s is permanent). Amborse, in white undershirt and jeans, was on the receiving end of a big boot from Kane. Sidewalk slam for a one-count. Kane laid in knees to Ambrose’s mid-section in the corner. Ambrose got his feet up on a corner charge, then gave Kane a top-rope dropkick. Chokeslam was avoided and Ambrose gave Kane a tornado DDT. Rollins stood up from his seat at the announce desk. That got Ambrose’s attention. Kane charged, but was low-bridged out of the ring. Ambrose hit a suicide dive, then went after Rollins. He jumped off the table but into a right hand by Kane. Back in the ring, Kane chokeslammed Ambrose for the win.

WINNER: Kane, at 3:31. I guess Kane needs a win every once in a while, as Teflon as he is. Even with Ambrose trying to establish himself as a singles, I understand giving Kane the win.

After the match, Rollins curb-stomped Ambrose. “You sold out” chants from the fans at Rollins. The end of the match was then replayed, as well as the post-match.

– Highlights of the opening segment of the show were replayed.

– A graphic was shown for the WWE World Title Ladder Match at the MITB PPV.

– Each of the seven men in that match will be in tonight’s 4-on-3 main event tag match.

[Commercial Break]

– Zeb Colter and Jack Swagger were in the ring out of break. Colter talked about the injustice that happened in the ring last week. He said Big E. took a hand-out, getting a win over Swagger thanks to a distraction by a Russian “bimbo.” He asked how long Big E has been in cahoots with Lana. Before he could talk any longer, Big E’s music hit.

6 – JACK SWAGGER vs. BIG E.

Swagger aggressively sent knees into the gut of Big E in the corner. After a miss corner splash, Big E ran Swagger over then gave him the Big Ending for the win.

WINNER: Big E, at :48. What are the odds of two matches on the same show lasting exactly 48 seconds?

– Next, Fandango vs. Bo Dallas. That’s an odd matchup.

– Backstage, Fandango tried to summon Layla from her locker. As he waited for her, he ran into Summer Rae in the hallway. Summer apologized for how she has acted lately. She said she didn’t treat him right when they dated, so she understands why he left her. She even complimented him for picking Layla, who really does love him. But, she said, Layla doesn’t love him as much as she does – and she always will. Summer went in for a kiss, just as Layla came out of the locker room. When she saw what she saw, she snuck back into the locker room. Fandango looked like he knew he got caught doing something he shouldn’t.

[Commercial Break]

– The exterior of the arena in Columbus was shown.

– A video package of WWE partnering with the Special Olympics games aired.

7 – BO DALLAS vs. FANDANGO

Fandango came out solo and looked a little awkward in doing so. They replayed what we saw between Fandango and Summer just before the break. Summer raced to the ring before the match began and tried to dance in the ring with Fandango. She basically told her to cool it. As the bell rang to start the match, Layla ran down and brawled with Summer Rae at ringside. Fandango tried to separate them. He ended up putting them into the ring, where Layla accidentally backhanded Fandango. Layla tried to roundhouse kick Summer, but Summer moved and she kicked Fandango. The women brawled some more and ran to the back. Dallas, with a shiner, showed concern for Fandango at first, then hit the Bo-Dog for the win.

WINNER: Dallas, at 1:13. I guess I shouldn’t ask why the match wasn’t thrown out when Layla kicked Fandango.

Dallas celebrated by running around the ring. They replayed the brawling women and Layla’s kick. Dallas had a mic after the match and told Fandango there’s plenty of fish in the sea and one day, he’ll catch the right one. He hugged Fandango and told him to Bolieve.

– Backstage, Bray Wyatt was with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. Wyatt called himself the “designer of chaos,” and the dealer of cards. He said at MITB, he’ll put an end to the child-like charade by climbing the ladder and taking what is his.

[Commercial Break]

– Cole and JBL talked on-camera about the traditional MITB Ladder Match at the PPV. This coming Monday on Raw, an announcement of the remaining competitors will be made.

– Roman Reigns, Sheamus, and John Cena made their entrances for the main event. Cole said Triple H announced that on Raw, Vickie Guerrero will be dealt with for her actions that led to Stephanie McMahon’s illness last Monday night. The 4-on-3 match takes place after the break.

[Commercial Break]

8 – ROMAN REIGNS & SHEAMUS & JOHN CENA vs. ALBERTO DEL RIO & CESARO & RANDY ORTON & BRAY WYATT – 4-ON-3 HANDICAP MATCH

Orton was just finishing up his entrance out of break. Wyatt then made his to round out the group. Cesaro and Sheamus began the match and as Sheamus chased Cesaro, Cesaro tagged out to Wyatt. A distraction by Cesaro allowed Wyatt to put the boots to Sheamus. Cesaro then got in Wyatt’s face after tagging himself back in. Frequent tags by both teams. Del Rio slammed Sheamus into the heel corner, bringing Cesaro back in. Cesaro was sent outside the ring by Sheamus. With the babyfaces in control, they went to break at 4:59 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 8:50 with Del Rio and Sheamus in the ring as the legal men. Cena made the hot tag and connected with his signature spots on Orton. There was a standoff between the two teams outside the ring, followed by a brief brawl. Cena and Orton found themselves back in the ring. Wyatt tagged in and renewed his rivalry with Cena. Cena booted Wyatt in the face on a charge attempt, but Wyatt gave him a uranage for two at 12:38. Powerslam by Orton after tagging in. Reigns has yet to tag in. Cesaro came in and delivered a vertical suplex on Cena for two. The crowd wanted Reigns, but Cesaro cut Cena off, lifted him in the air, and gave him an uppercut on the way down. Corner enizguiri on Cena by Del Rio for two. Del Rio came off the top and ran into a dropkick. Cesaro knocked Sheamus off the apron and Cena tagged in Reings at 18:50. Big pop for that, with no audio sweetener necessary. Reigns cleaned house on pretty much everyone. Reigns Superman punched Wyatt off the apron, then threw Orton out of the ring. He dodged a cross arm-breaker and speared Del Rio for the finish.

WINNERS: Reigns, Cena, and Sheamus, at 20:05.

The three babyfaces stood mid-ring look at the title belts dangling above their heads as the show ended.

