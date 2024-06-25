WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (6/21): Viewership rebounds, comparisons to last year in average viewership and key demo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (6/21) episode of WWE Smackdown rebounded to an average of 2.336 million viewers,up from 1.959 million, viewers the prior week, which was the first sub-2 million viewership total for a non-holiday episode on Fox since Aug. 12, 2022. The prior two weeks Smackdown drew 2.207 and 2.310 million viewers, so this past Friday was back in line with recent typical viewership levels.

One year ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.354 million viewers.

Through 25 weeks this year, Smackdown has averaged 2.327 million viewers. Through 25 weeks last year, it averaged 2.331 million viewers. So year over year, the show is essentially drawing the same viewership on average.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.75 rating, way up from 0.35 the prior week. Through 25 weeks this year, it has averaged a 0.65 rating. Through 25 weeks last year, it averaged 0.60. So this year the demo rating is up nearly 10 percent.

WWE advertised the following for the episode:

Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes – Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller – Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

C.M. Punk will return

Cody Rhodes will appear

L.A. Knight will confront Logan Paul

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/21) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on CM Punk appearance, Rhodes responds to Bloodline, Knight confronts Paul, Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Paul Levesque on The Pat McAfee Show recap: WWE on Netflix, offers strong praise for Nick Khan, labels Jacob Fatu a game changer, comments on Damian Priest getting hung up in the ropes

Now check out our Wade Keller Post-show covering last night’s Raw including Wade breaking the news about McAfee’s absence. Also, an on-site corresponding discussed the crowd response to the Wyatt Sick6 angle with Nikki Cross and various off-air happenings.