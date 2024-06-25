Pat McAfee details the family emergency that led to his last-second absence from Raw yesterday and why he didn’t detail it sooner

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Pat McAfee revealed on his show today that he missed Raw last night due to the sudden death of his father-in-law, as reported at ProWrestling.net this afternoon. We reported last night that McAfee missed Raw due to a last second family emergency. WWE understandably left it up for McAfee to reveal his personal news in his own way and after enough time had gone by for McAfee’s family to notify loved ones of the death.

He said his father-in-law had been fighting an infection recently, but on Friday they were told he was doing well and likely going to be discharged soon, but his wife told him yesterday afternoon that his health had taken a turn for the worse. He said his wife was a “daddy’s girl” and has a bear tattooed on her because she called her dad “Papa Bear.” He said last night was a difficult time for his family.

He said the last words his wife and her mom told him was “I love you.” He said anytime you see a loved one, it might be the last time you see them, so be sure to tell them how you feel about them every chance you get.

Michael Cole said at the start of the Raw last night that McAfee not being present wasn’t worth reading into, a way to steer viewers from speculating that it was related to the Wyatt Sicks storyline or any sort of real-life controversy.

