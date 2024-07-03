AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Where: Chicago, Ill. at Wintrust Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,617 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,379.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia – AEW International Championship

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal

Pac vs. Bryan Danielson – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Jeff Jarrett vs. [Wild card] – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Mercedes Mone Double Championship Celebration

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will speak

