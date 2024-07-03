News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

July 3, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Where: Chicago, Ill. at Wintrust Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,617 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,379.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia – AEW International Championship
  • Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal
  • Pac vs. Bryan Danielson – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal
  • Jeff Jarrett vs. [Wild card] – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal
  • Mercedes Mone Double Championship Celebration
  • Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will speak

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/26): Amin’s alt-perspective report with analysis of MJF-Ospreay exchange, White vs. Fenix, Swerve & Ospreay vs. Gates of Agony, more Forbidden Door hype

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW’s Billy Gunn on wanting to face Will Ospreay in his retirement match, not being part of the DX reunion at WWE Raw 25

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024