VIP AUDIO 7/3 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Mezzera look back at WWF King of the Ring 1994. Bret vs. Diesel, Razor vs. Owen (KOTR Final), Piper vs. Lawler, more (107 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch.com contributor Jon Mezzera returns to Pro Wrestling Then and Now to look back at the WWF King of the Ring PPV from 1994. They discuss the entire card, which features Bret Hart defending the WWF Championship against Intercontinental Champion Diesel, Owen Hart winning the King of the Ring tournament defeating Razor Ramon in the final (with the help of his returning brother-in-law Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and proclaiming himself the “King of Harts”), and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Jerry “The King” Lawler in the main event. Talking points include but are not limited to:

Was Owen wearing the crown and robe and proclaiming himself “King of Harts” too comedic and did it hurt Owen in the long run?

Was the tournament too predictable?

Why was Art Donovan’s commentary so awful?

Were there too many “lame” finishes?

If they did some of the matches on TV would they have gotten more time?

How do we grade Neidhart’s involvement in the Bret vs. Diesel match to set up what he did in the Razor vs. Owen final?

Why did Vince go with then 40-year-old Roddy Piper vs. then 45-year-old Jerry Lawler in the main event on a show where they pushed the New Generation?

