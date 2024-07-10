NXT HITS & MISSES (7/9): Ethan Page’s celebration promo, Tatum Paxley, Spears & Ethan vs. Trick & Hendry, WWE and TNA working relationship, Rascalz Reunion, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

I hope everyone had a safe and Happy July 4th! After a week off to celebrate the holiday, I’m back with this week’s NXT Hits & Misses – let’s go!

Ethan Page Promo: Hit

I have to admit: I didn’t know much about Ethan Page prior to NXT, as I know he didn’t get a ton of TV time, but what I’ve seen so far, I love. The old radiates “old school” heel, being great in the ring and on the stock. A formulaic opening promo, but a way to keep the players from Heatwave’s Main Event in the forefront

Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King for the Heritage Cup: Hit

Full disclosure: I really thought that D’Angelo’s run with the Cup wouldn’t be as great as it turned out to be. After a too-comedic run by Noam Dar, the ‘roots’, if you will, of the Cup seem to be more at the forefront that the personality of the man wrestling. I’m truly enjoying Tony’s run!

Rascalz Reunion: Freaking Hit

Damn, this made my night (the fist of two: more on that later). This was just a whole lot of fun. I don’t condone anything Wentz may have done (even if unintentional), but I’ve seen many wrestlers punished less for a whole lot more. Their interaction with Gallus could set up a fun 6 man feud to carry us through the next month or two and their styles clashing could make for some great matchups. Great to see Wentz (again) and Miguel in an NXT ring.

OTM vs. Gallows & Anderson: Hit

Two hits in one: first, hats off to Gallows and Anderson for elevating a lot of tag teams as they stick around the NXT locker room. Second, OTM really needed this win. With Jaida Parker on fire, having the team she hangs around win pick up some meaningful wins is necessary to make them seem like viable contenders to the tag team championships.

Fallon Henley vs. Sol Ruca: Hit

I enjoyed this, partially because I admire the work of both women, plus there was the meat of a story line running underneath that made some things matter (see my probably unwarranted comments about the other matches below).

Tatum Paxley segment: Hit

I missed you, Tatum. Ahem…forgive me!

Shawn Spears & Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams & Joe Hendry: Freaking Hit

Just when I thought my emotional peak was achieved from The Rascalz reunion, out comes the man I believe in…Joe Hendry! Fun match with a hot finish.

The ongoing relationship between WWE & TNA: Mega Hit:

I don’t see either company losing anything in this partnership. It gives great visibility to TNA and NXT has a plethora of new, even if for one night, opponents. If you ever told me that the WWE would EVER work with any other company, I would have had your head checked. Welcome to the New Regime. I love everything about the partnership.

Brooks Jensen: Middle of the Road

I’m not ready to blow off the re-introduction of Jensen, but I also have tempered hopes. I’m really hoping for some form of a full heel turn (possibly aligned with Shawn Spears?). As long as this doesn’t get dragged out too long (Ridge Holland, anyone?), I’ll stick around for the ride.

Karmen Petrovic vs. Ariana Grace: Minor Miss

There wasn’t anything technically bad about the match, but with only about 2 ½ minutes of time, there wasn’t much to get excited about. It did further the evolution of Fallon Henley, at least

Gallus vs. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont: Minor Miss

Once again, the “start/stop” push of Gallus and especially Joe Coffee disappoints me.

Thea Hail vs. Izzi Dame: Minor Miss

I don’t want to make it seem like I’m crapping on the women’s division tonight and like the Petrovic/Grace match, there wasn’t anything wrong with the matchup, there just wasn’t anything to sink my teeth into, story-wise.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT TV RESULTS (7/9): Hazelwood’s live report on Page’s first night as Men’s NXT Champion, D’Angelo defends against King, Ruca vs. Vice, Petrovic vs. Grace, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: NXT TV results (7/9): Moore’s review of the NXT Heatwave fallout show, Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup, Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. OTM