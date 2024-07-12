VIP AUDIO 7/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-9-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: What question would Bruce ask Vince McMahon if Vince had to answer honestly, Sabu and RVD, new WWE Magazinhe format, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 9, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They covered these topics:

The Sabu and RVD situation

Happenings on TV throughout the week on the four major first-run national programs.

Analysis of the new WWE Magazine format

What question would Bruce ask Vince McMahon if McMahon had to give an honest answer?

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

