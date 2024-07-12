VIP AUDIO 7/12 – WKH – The News: Updates on Cena’s 2025 schedule, more insight on edits on WrestleMania Behind the Curtain, CJ Perry done with AEW, Rousey interview, Ozzy, Dijak, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reports on these topics:
- A quick preview of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage.
- Additional insights on the “WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain” documentary, specifically about the part where Rock said in response to push-back that he was going to “say things my way” during the creative process.
- Additional notes on John Cena’s 2025 schedule and the PWTorch poll results on who people want to see him face at WrestleMania next year.
- C.J. Perry (Lana) speaking about her future now that her AEW contract has expired.
- Ronda Rousey’s new interview praising Paul Heyman and thoughts on Vince McMahon compared to Paul Levesque.
- Dijak’s comments about his WWE departure and how he didn’t get any explanation from anyone.
- Key Money in the Bank metrics, as touted by WWE, plus poll results on best match and overall grade for that event.
- Ozzy Osbourne-WWE news.
- Undertaker’s new one-man show and TNA’s latest autograph session for Slammiversary next weekend.
