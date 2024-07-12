WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (7/10): Alba Fyre vs. Ivy Nile, Julius & Brutus Creed vs. Latino World Order

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JULY 10, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Vic Joseph

(1) ALBA FYRE (w/ Isla Dawn) vs. IVY NILE

The women locked up in the middle of the ring and seemed evenly matched. Fyre backed Nile into a corner, and shoved her when the ref separated them. Nile responded with a shove of her own, knocking Fyre to the mat. She tossed Fyre to the mat with a waist lock, then applied a side headlock. Nile resisted Fyre’s attempts to escape the hold. Fyre eventually fired her off, which resulted in Nile going for a roll-up two-count cover.

Nile responded to the audience rooting her on, then hoisted Fyre up into a suspended vertical suplex. Nile did a slow-motion squat, with good form, with Fyre held in the vertical position. She then completed the move and covered Fyre for two. Fyre slammed Nile into the bottom turnbuckle, then kicked her in the ribs. She stepped on Fyre’s head while the crowd booed. Fyre hit a snap suplex and covered for two, then applied a chinlock.

Nile powered out of the hold and kicked Fyre to the mat, then followed up with a belly-to-back suplex. Nile pounded the mat and got to her feet, body slamming Nile three times in a row, realistically losing a little steam each time. Nile landed a running kick in the corner, then took Fyre down with a bulldog from the second rope. Nile covered for two. Dawn climbed onto the apron, so Nile approached and knocked her to the floor. This allowed Fyre to slam Nile to the mat from behind. Fyre hit a dazed Nile with the gory bomb, then covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Alba Fyre by pinfall in 5:15.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Good match with back-to-basics heel / face energy. Dawn didn’t really cheat here, and it’s plausible that Nile cost herself the match by giving Dawn any attention when she got onto the apron.)

(2) CREED BROTHERS (Julius & Brutus) vs. LATINO WORLD ORDER (Dragon Lee & Joaquin Wilde)

Brutus started against Wilde. Wilde smoothly rolled Brutus to the mat with a high-angle, anti-physics snap mare. Brutus came back by ramming Wilde back-first into two corners. Wilde choked Brutus against the ropes with a neck scissors and broke the hold by the ref’s five-count. Wilde hit a springboard missile drop kick, knocking Brutus to the mat. Lee tagged in and LWO had some coordinated double teaming. In spite of that, Brutus staggered Lee with a huge forearm strike, then tagged in Julius.

Julius tossed Lee into a corner, but Lee responded with multiple kicks. He spun Julius to the mat with an arm drag, then an elaborate roll-up and two-count cover. Julius slammed Lee to the mat and tagged Brutus back in. LWO each tossed a Creed brother out to the floor with sequential hurricanranas, then signaled to the audience. They simultaneously ran off the opposite ropes and hit stereo somersault sentons over the top rope. LWO posed at the crowd with the Creeds on the floor as we cut to break.

The Creeds had control in the ring after the break. Brutus clobbered Lee on the mat with both fists before Julius stood on Lee’s chest for a two-count cocky cover. Julius applied a chinlock. The crowd clapped rhythmically while Lee struggled to his feet, but Julius knocked him down and went back to ye olde chinlock. Lee hit an enzuigiri, then tagged Wilde back in who increased velocity to maximum and gave the business to both Creeds. He applied an arm bar to Julius, but Brutus broke up the hold. Julius tossed Lee through the ropes, then set up a powerbomb to Wilde, but Wilde reversed out. Wilde nailed Julius in the corner while Lee tagged himself back in. Lee kicked Julius in the face, then LWO hit a double suplex and Lee covered for two. Wilde pointed to the top rope, so Lee started climbing. Julius met him there and launched Lee to the mat with a suplex. Wilde then met Julius in the same corner, so Julius handed him a superplex for his effort. Brutus tagged in while Julius hoisted Wilde atop his own shoulders, allowing Brutus to launch into the Brutus ball, knocking Wilde to the mat. Brutus easily rolled Wilde up for the three-count.

WINNER: Creed Brothers by pinfall in 7:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Really good tag action, highlighted by the sweet double-senton over the top rope. The Creeds continue to have a moveset that is too flashy for their heel personas, but they find a way to balance that out.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.4

