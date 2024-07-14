FREE PODCAST 7/14 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks predict AEW Dynamite’s first TNT rating, WWE Extreme Rules, AEW Fight for the Fallen, New Japan G1 in Dallas, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-12-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by cohost Greg Parks, a PWTorch columnist and host of Wrestling Night in America. They discuss these topics:
- Analysis of the build for WWE Extreme Rules with match order and match outcome predictions
- Analysis of AEW Fight for the Fallen with match predictions
- New Japan G1 from Dallas
- AEW viewership prediction for TNT debut
- And more!
