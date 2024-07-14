FREE PODCAST 7/14 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks predict AEW Dynamite’s first TNT rating, WWE Extreme Rules, AEW Fight for the Fallen, New Japan G1 in Dallas, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-12-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by cohost Greg Parks, a PWTorch columnist and host of Wrestling Night in America. They discuss these topics:

Analysis of the build for WWE Extreme Rules with match order and match outcome predictions

Analysis of AEW Fight for the Fallen with match predictions

New Japan G1 from Dallas

AEW viewership prediction for TNT debut

And more!

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO