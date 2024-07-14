WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, July 15, 2024

Where: Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,831 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,970.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov – Intercontinental Championship match

Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

Rhea Ripley speaks

Drew McIntyre returns

Gunther and Damian Priest go face to face

