News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/16 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Summerslam line-up taking shape, AEW 250, Cody reveals issue with Bucks, Vaquer, AEW-TV deal developments, more (128 min.)

July 17, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

  • Is Summerslam turning into a deep ensemble-style show or is there a clear main event or two?
  • Analysis of the build and speculation on the direction of key Summerslam matches including Wyatt Sicks, C.M. Punk-Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins, Damien Priest-Gunther, Bron Breakker-Sami Zayn-Ilja Dragunov, and more.
  • Cody Rhodes’s interview with Chris Van Vliet where he revealed a gripe he has with the Young Bucks – does he have a point, did he stretch reality with his framing of his AEW journey, and more.
  • The latest with Warner Media and how it could affect AEW going forward, including whether AEW is getting more essential to Warner but how it might not matter.
  • WWE playing nice with other companies.
  • AEW 250 attendance and the impressive line-up of top matches, but what it might reveal about a weakness of AEW compared to WWE these days.
  • And more!

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024