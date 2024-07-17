NXT Ratings Report (7/16): Viewership and key demo ratings, ten-week rolling average, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (7/16) episode of WWE NXT on USA Network averaged 610,000 viewers, down from 656,000 last week but higher than the 542,000 the week before. The rolling ten-week average is 542,000.

One year ago this week it drew 746,000, up from 671,000 the prior week. The ten-week rolling average one year ago was 627,000.

In the key 18-49 demo it drew a 0.20 rating, down from 0.24 last week. The ten-week rolling average is 0.20.

One year ago it drew a 0.21 rating. The rolling ten-week average one year ago was 0.17.

