WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, July 22, 2024
Where: Green Bay, Wis. at Resch Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,119 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 6,489.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Xavier Woods & Otis & Tozawa vs. Karrion Kross & Akam & Rezar
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville
- C.M. Punk to appear
