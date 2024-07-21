FREE PODCAST 7/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Lindberg & Maitland discuss results from NJPW G1 Climax night 2 and TNA Slammiverary, CM Punk’s effectiveness in second WWE run, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Chris Maitland fill in for Greg Parks to discuss results from the second night of NJPW’s G1 Climax and TNA’s Slammiverary, C.M. Punk’s effectiveness in his second WWE run, potential scenarios for Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at Summerslam, and more.
