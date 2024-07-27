FREE PODCAST 7/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #290 (7-22-94) including Steroid Trial verdict, what’s next for Vince McMahon, Joey Marella dies, JR Torch Talk, more (117 min.)

News Ticker

July 27, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #290 of the PWTorch including the Not Guilty verdict for Vince McMahon, who testified and what comes next, Joey Marella tragically dies, more from JR, listener trivia, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

