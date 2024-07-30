News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Cody’s direction, Ventura defamation trial victory, Reigns or Bryan to headline WM31, should Taker return, WWE Network predictions, more (150 min.)

July 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-29-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to discuss the Jesse Ventura defamation trial victory, the TNA-Spike situation, should Roman Reigns or Daniel Bryan headline WM31, should Taker return, WWE Network predictions, Raw reax, and more with a mix of live calls and emails. This includes the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

