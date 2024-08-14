AEW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading the key feuds including Bucks vs. Acclaimed vs. FTR, Strickland vs. Danielson, MJF vs. Ospreay, Mercedes vs. Britt, Hangman vs. Jarrett

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEWS ITEMS

• Based on all credible reports the Lucha Bros appear intent to depart AEW for WWE when their contracts expire in a couple of months. Their run in AEW has been up and down but they’ve been treated as stars the entire time. They’re former tag team champions, for trios champions, and Fenix held the International title last year. I’m afraid they may discover that the grass is not greener in WWE. WWE has never been big into promoting lucha style wrestling. Even though they have the charisma and uniqueness WWE looks for, their wrestling styles could be truncated there. As of now they’re still under AEW contract so anything can technically happen.

• Tony Khan last week tweeted about his successful meeting with WBD chairman David Zaslav on the sidelines of the Olympics in Paris and followed by teasing the “most important announcement of AEW’s history” in a tweet before Collision on Saturday. That would seem to indicate that a deal is done and an announcement is imminent. WBD had a shockingly bad quarterly report last week featuring an overvaluation of their TV networks to the tune of $9.1 billion so it would seem in their best interests to lock up the one remaining thing that’s bringing in consistent ratings for their otherwise flailing networks. For AEW the announcement of a new deal would make them profitable and secure their future for several years while simultaneously quieting the naysayers. Here’s hoping we get the announcement soon.

• A Casino Gauntlet Match was announced for All In. This would seem like a perfect spot for a Jon Moxley return as well as the debuts of Bobby Lashley and Ricochet to make this a star-studded match.

• Kenny Omega is reportedly nearing a return. According to reports, he’s back in the gym training following his diverticulitis surgery a couple months ago. His longtime tag team partner Kota Ibushi made his return to DDT in Japan a couple weeks ago. Ibushi was quoted as saying he will return to AEW when Kenny does. It looks like a Golden Lovers reunion is in the near future. Kenny is an insane person when it comes to bouncing back from injury but I just hope the Kota that comes with him isn’t as broken down physically as the one we saw last year.

INTRO

It’s the penultimate Dynamite before All In. The biggest show of the year is almost here. The top matches are simmering nicely. The rest of the card is fleshed out though not official. The job of both Dynamites and Collisions between now and the PPV is to get the anticipation up to a fever pitch. Really sell the matches. The card for tonight is a mixed bag. I just need the end result to be strong and I need the All In card to be nearly set so the next three shows can run down that card and get any undecided buyers to commit to buying the PPV.

The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed vs FTR

Latest Developments

The Acclaimed confronted FTR after a match on Dynamite. On Collision it was announced that the Acclaimed would receive their tag team title shot tonight on Dynamite.

Analysis

I’m going to be blunt, I have no idea what the hell is going with this feud. The scuffle between FTR and The Acclaimed was fine. The Acclaimed continue to move into the heel lane which is where they need to be. The big news is obviously the Acclaimed getting their tag title shot. Tony Khan is not going to promise a tag title match and not deliver. That would seem to mean then that the Acclaimed are going lose and FTR are likely getting the match at Wembley which feels like a retread. The one possible alternative is the Bucks blatantly cheat to win, giving the Acclaimed a valid gripe and keeping them in the tag title picture. None of this is particularly inspiring. The tag title scene needs an overhaul. If the Golden Lovers do return in good form they would be the perfect team for the Bucks to drop too.

Grade: C+

Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson

Latest Developments

Swerve and Bryan each had sit-down interviews with Jim Ross. Bryan defeated Jeff Jarrett in an anything goes match. Swerve defeated Tomohiro Ishii in an open challenge.

Analysis

First of all, God bless Jim Ross. J.R. has been to hell and back with his health this year and he was noticeably gaunt but he pulled off two great interviews. To paraphrase the words of the late Toby Keith, J.R. may not be as good as he once was, but he’s as good once (or in this case twice) as he ever was.

Swerve made it clear that he’s ready for this moment and that he intends to beat Bryan and make Bryan’s legacy his own. Bryan was frank about the approaching end of his career. He said he would likely need surgery before the end of the year. The commonality between the interviews that raised the eyebrows of some people (Jason Powell) was the lack of clarity about the title vs. career stipulation. AEW aired a replay of the Bryan-Swerve promo from two weeks ago specifically the part where Bryan said he would never wrestle again if he didn’t beat Swerve. To me that says the stipulation is still title vs. career. I think those interviews were taped before the stipulation was announced. Hopefully, any lingering questions about this will be cleared up.

As far as the in-ring, live stuff went ,Bryan vs. Jarrett was a Double J special. It was entertaining, but nothing spectacular. It did protect both though as Bryan didn’t have to go too hard before his huge main event and Jeff was able to hide his flaws. Bryan won with a chair-aided Busiku knee. Afterwards, Swerve came out and cut a promo on Bryan promising him that he’s not afraid to take the kill shot and telling that if he’s beat up from a match with Jeff Jarrett, imagine how he’ll feel after Swerve’s done with him. This was good stuff.

Swerve has really mastered the art of being swaggering, confident, and a little bit menacing without crossing into heel territory. That’s not easy to do. Face vs. face is inherently challenging, but Swerve has found the sweet spot where he’s able to come at Danielson without being disrespectful.

Swerve vs. Ishii was fine, albeit unnecessary.

One last note, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is an all-time legend and genuinely good guy but he shouldn’t be on commentary. It’s not his strong suit.

Grade: A

MJF vs. Will Ospreay

Latest Developments

MJF defeated Kyle Fletcher and left him bloody. He went to RevPro and defeated Michael Oku. After the match, he hit Oku with the Tiger Driver ’91 and then set up to hit one on Oku’s valet Amira before Will Ospreay came out for the save leading Max to scurry away.

Analysis

The match between MJF and Fletcher was, as expected, very good. Fletcher has a bright future in this business. The finish came when Fletcher refused to use the screwdriver Don Callis threw in the ring and walked into a low blow and brainbuster. Afterwards, MJF split his head open with the diamond ring and set up for a Tiger Driver ’91 before Ospreay ran out for the save.

On Sunday in England, MJF defended his “American” championship against RevPro’s Michael Oku. MJF came out in draped in the American flag, wearing bright yellow trunks and boots and red kneepads a la Hulk Hogan, quoted the lyrics of “Real American” in his pre-match promo, and did the Hogan ear taunt and legdrop. In the end, Max blocked a frog splash and hit a brainbuster for the win. After the match, he laid out Oku with a Tiger Driver ’91 and then set up Oku’s valet Amira for one which brought out Ospreay who got a massive pop and ran Max off. Ospreay then cut an F-bomb laden promo where he promised to do whatever it takes to defeat MJF at All In.

This is a tale of two story threads. The nationalistic American schtick MJF’s been doing has felt unnecessary. Yes, he got crazy heat at RevPro going (pardon the pun) all in with it, but he would’ve gotten heat anyway. Here in the states, he has to work twice as hard to get the crowd past cheering for something American. It’s even more a glaring waste of energy when you consider the other story thread which is the Tiger Driver ’91 angle.

Ospreay has vowed not use it after what happened to Bryan Danielson at Dynasty. In a promo aired on Collision, Fletcher tried to convince him to use it on MJF, but Ospreay clearly has some PTSD from the Danielson situation. Meanwhile, MJF has been taunting him with it. I think it would’ve been more effective if he’d hit on Fletcher instead of busting him open with ring. He hit it on Oku. Obviously, the payoff to this is going to be Ospreay hitting MJF with it at Wembley and it will be glorious. That’s a perfectly fine story in and of itself. The nationalistic stuff feels so one-note and arcane, it almost takes away from what should be an excellent match at Wembley.

Grade: B

Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

Latest Developments

Mariah May defeated Viva Van in an enhancement match. Afterwards, she received a giant photo of herself and Toni Storm with the words “Die Mariah, Die” on the back. Toni Storm hit the ring and the two brawled until they were pulled apart. They were involved in the chaotic post-show brawl as well.

Analysis

Mariah’s match with Viva Van took way too long. There’s no reason it should’ve lasted through a commercial break. The post-match was great. I said last week it should be on sight anytime Toni is within 10 feet of Mariah. The post-show brawl was fun, but I have one small critique. If they added an extra five seconds to show Toni seeing Mariah and instantaneously jumping on her, it would’ve been flawless.

This week we’re getting a movie from Mariah. This should be interesting. What we really need is to hear from Toni in a more serious way. Maybe a sit down with Renee where she can explain how betrayed she feels by Mariah and what she plans to do to her at Wembley. Most importantly keep these two apart until All In. We’ve established they want to rip each other apart. Make us wait until the 25th to see them lay hands on each other again.

Grade: A

Mercedes Moné vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD

Latest Developments

Kamille squashed two enhancement talents, Mercedes cut another promo, Tony Schiavone announced that Britt’s suspension had been lifted, and Britt fired back via video

Analysis

Kamille looked dominant in her victory of the two hapless enhancement gals. Mercedes’s promo was fine. It’s just that she sounds generic. In WWE, generic was the norm so when someone threw some personality on top of it, it worked. In AEW, everyone’s promo style is different. Everyone has their own voice. Unfortunately, Mercedes hasn’t figured this out yet. It’s not her comfort zone.

Britt, on the other hand, is very good at promos. Even this prerecorded promo was on point. She took a perfect shot at Mercedes for her history of going home when things don’t go her way. She also promised that she would find a way to get her hands on Mercedes this week. This worked.

It’s nice to see that this feud didn’t lose any momentum because of the backstage drama. Tonight Mercedes Moné defends her TBS title against Hikaru Shida. I expect this match to be great. Shida has been more morphing into a joshi mob boss. If this match is the thing that leads her to form a joshi mafia, I’m not going to complain.

Grade: B+

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

Latest Developments

Willow caucused with Ishii on Rampage. The next night Lexy Nair informed Stokely Hathaway that he and Kris Statlander will face Willow and Ishii on the All In Zero Hour.

Analysis

Pretty straightforward stuff this week. Stokely’s reaction to finding out he was going to be in the ring with Ishii was priceless. This is all about watching the Stone Pitbull wreck Stokely.

Grade: B+

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa

Latest Developments

Rosa defeated Deonna in a badass bullrope match, presumably bringing an end to this rivalry.

Analysis

The video introducing the bullrope match narrated by Dustin Rhodes was fantastic. His personal and family history with bullrope matches really lent it gravitas. The match itself was really good. Both women worked hard and wore each other out. They also both bled, Rosa more than Deonna.

By the end of the match, half of Rosa’s face was paint, the other blood. It made for a striking visual. The end of the match came when Rosa bulldogged Deonna from the second rope through a table. The way Deonna landed across the table looked brutal. Rosa finished her off with a Fire Thunder Driver which Tony Schiavone called a shoulder breaker. I love Tony Schiavone, but not even Michael Cole would botch the name of a finisher. My other critique is that if this was indeed the blow-off, they should’ve built that up more. Thunder Rosa got her win, but I was left wondering if this feud is over or not.

Grade: B+ (on the strength of the bullrope match)

Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

Latest Developments

Hangman jumped Jarrett after the show. Tonight he fights Jay Lethal.

Analysis

I remain confounded by this feud, specifically Jarrett getting this push. A Hangman-Lethal match is whatever. Nobody cares about Jay Lethal at this point. A Hangman-Jarrett seems inevitable. If we have to go there, can it at least be on next week’s Dynamite from Cardiff? Jeff Jarrett just shouldn’t be having a singles match on the biggest show of the year. Put both men in the Casino Gauntlet match. Hangman should care more about an chance to get his hands on Swerve than about fighting Jeff Jarrett.

Grade: B+

Chris Jericho vs. Hook

Latest Developments

Shibata beat Bryan Keith. Hook returned to settle the score with Jericho.

Analysis

I’m out of adjectives to describe my frustrations with this story and the whole Learning Tree nonsense. At this point, the only thing I feel for Jericho is sadness. I’m sad because he’s choosing to tarnish his otherwise legendary career with this irredeemable gimmick.

Last week, iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Aerosmith announced they were retiring from the road because legendary lead singer Steven Tyler suffered a serious vocal injury that wasn’t going to fully heal. Rather than go out on the road and deliver substandard performances of “Dream On” or “Janie’s Got a Gun,” they made the honorable decision to hang it up. Jericho could learn a thing or from that example.

Jericho is not able to wrestle like he used to. The Learning Tree trash is a desperate attempt for him to cling on and try to stay relevant instead of going away for awhile so he can find a way to reinvent himself in a way that positively contributes to the company because this ain’t it. I hope Hook beats him and sends him away. Also, I just have to say, the match with Bryan Keith was fine but Katsuyori Shibata did not fight his way back from the brink of death to be involved with this embarrassment. He deserves better.

Grade: C

Bang Bang Gang vs. The Patriarchy vs. House of Black

Latest Developments

A number one contender’s match between The Bang Bang Gang and House of Black with Christian as the special referee resulted in no winner.

Analysis

First of all, Christian Cage came out wearing a referee turtleneck. Bless this man for his commitment to the persona. With that out of the way, I didn’t have a problem with the match. My issue was the outcome with Christian finding away to have both teams lose, in this case via double count out. That was imminently foreseeable, therefore this match shouldn’t have main evented the show. If it had opened the show it could’ve lasted five or six minutes with the same outcome. We are getting the three-way match I’ve predicted for several weeks now. It’s a virtual certainty. I also think there’s still a chance that Kip Sabian finds two partners and they join to makes this a four-corners match.

Grade: B

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kazuchika Okada

Latest Developments

Claudio challenged Okada to have their match on next week’s Dynamite from Cardiff. The two will have a face-to-face tonight.

Analysis

I expect this face-to-face to do just enough to get me excited for the next week, but no more than that. Kazuchika Okada is basically a living legend and so far he’s hidden himself inside the Elite. It’s time he starts to step out and remind people why he’s one of the best to ever to this. Hopefully this match with Claudio is his opportunity to do that.

Grade: N/A

