VIP AUDIO 8/14 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: WWE Raw live experience, possible best feud in AEW history, AEW Collision review, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #15 of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss Brian’s recent experience attending Monday Night Raw. Is Toni Storm vs. Mariah May the best feud in AEW History? They review the AEW Collision from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas and finally, they preview a loaded AEW Dynamite.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO