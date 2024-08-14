AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Where: Norfolk, Va. at Chartway Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,873 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,735.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida

Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jay Lethal

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong – 3-way for #1 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In

Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli will go face to face

Hook will speak

A film by Mariah May

