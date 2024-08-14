AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Where: Norfolk, Va. at Chartway Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,873 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,735.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed
- Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida
- Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta
- “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jay Lethal
- Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong – 3-way for #1 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In
- Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli will go face to face
- Hook will speak
- A film by Mariah May
