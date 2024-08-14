News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

August 14, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Where: Norfolk, Va. at Chartway Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,873 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,735.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed
  • Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida
  • Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta
  • “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jay Lethal
  • Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong – 3-way for #1 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In
  • Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli will go face to face
  • Hook will speak
  • A film by Mariah May

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/7): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Jarrett vs. Danielson, Swerve-Danielson hype, MJF vs. Fletcher, plus Mariah, Shibata, Kamille, Callis, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Tony Khan says “we’re on the verge of the most important announcements in the history of AEW,” comments on his meeting with Shane McMahon

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024