AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/7): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Jarrett vs. Danielson, Swerve-Danielson hype, MJF vs. Fletcher, plus Mariah, Shibata, Kamille, Callis, more

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

AUGUST 7, 2024

WINSTON-SALEM, N

BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

—MJF received a strong heel reaction. They showed Will Ospreay watching backstage. Don Callis joined commentary for the match. Kyle Fletcher came out to a mild reaction at best.

(1) MJF vs. KYLE FLETCHER — AEW American Championship Eliminator Match

Fletcher caught MJF with a series of pinning combinations for near falls. MJF took control yanking Fletcher on the ropes. MJF planted Fletcher with a gut-wrench powerbomb for two. MJF called for the Kangaroo Kick but Fletcher intercepted with a superkick. Fletcher batted back, planting MJF with a spinning side slam for two. Fletcher delivered a tope sending MJF crashing into the barricade. Fletcher connected with a flying moonsault to the floor. Fletcher went for a charge but MJF countered, sending him crashing into the barricade. MJF went for a charge but went over the barricade. Fletcher connected with a flying cannonball into the barricade which got pop from the crowd.

Fletcher connected with a flying elbow drop for two. MJF battled back hitting a flying stomp to Fletcher’s arm. MJF planted Fletcher with an Alabama Slam. MJF followed by hitting a Hammerlock DDT for two. MJF called Fletcher a wannabe Ospreay and then spat in his face. Fletcher and MJF exchanged strikes. MJF connected with a Canadian Destroyer. Fletcher bounced off the ropes hitting a lariat for two. MJF went for Salt of the Earth. Fletcher countered into a rollup for two.

Fletcher rocked MJF with a running kick. MJF responded by biting Fletcher in the face. MJF went for a Super Tombstone but Fletcher blocked. Fletcher planted MJF with a Tombstone Piledriver for two. Don Callis made his way ringside. Callis tossed the screwdriver into the ring. Fletcher tossed the screwdriver away. MJF delivered a low blow. MJF connected with a Kangaroo Kick. MJF delivered a Brainbuster for the win.

WINNER: MJF in 17:40

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was the Kyle Fletcher specialty match. Lots of very good action with Fletcher taking the loss in the match. I didn’t mind Fletcher losing this speciality match because MJF is the one who has a big match at All In. MJF is so tremendous at playing heel he knows exactly how to work over his opponent’s body part and get heat from the crowd when needed. A very solid opening match.)

—Will Ospreay left his locker room. MJF attacked referee Paul Turner with the title. MJF rocked Fletcher with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Fletcher was bleeding. MJF kept attacking Fletcher after the match. MJF went for the Tiger Driver 91 but Ospreay ran down to make the save. MJF left through the crowd. The doctor checked on Fletcher.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I thought the use of MJF attacking Fletcher after the match worked. MJF is playing mind games with Will Ospreay ahead of their match. Seeing blood on AEW TV has completely lost its specialty to me. We recently saw Toni Storm pouring blood in her angle. Why would seeing a mid-card wrestler like Fletcher feel important? The attack on Fletcher was fine. The blood on Fletcher added nothing.)

—They aired a highlight package hyping the Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett match on the show. Danielson was bothered by Jarrett questioning if he would go all in for All In. Danielson was pleased that Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat would be part of the match.

(2) MARIAH MAY vs. VIVA VAN

May rocked Van with a head butt as the match began. May sent Van flying with a German Suplex. May rocked Van with a missile dropkick. The crowd chanted “We Want Toni!” Van caught May with a rollup for a near fall. May nailed Van with a missile dropkick. [c]

May rocked Van with a running hip attack. May rocked Van with more strikes. May kissed Van in the cheeks. May rocked Van with a running knee strike. May delivered a May Day. May delivered the Storm Zero for the win.

WINNER: Mariah May in 6:30

—A stagehand handed Mariah May a board after the match. May opened the board. It was a picture of Toni Storm cuddling May. The crowd cheered because something was written on the back. The board said “Die Mariah Die!” Toni Storm entered the ring and brawled with May. Storm went to attack May with a shoe. Referee ran down to hold May and Storm back.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A strong showcase win for Mariah May. The match itself went too long for my liking especially with the added commercial break. A fine brawl between May and Storm after the match. This match needs a stipulation which has yet to be announced.)

—They aired a vignette of Jack Perry watching Darby Allin attack him with a disgusting unprotected chair shot in the Blood & Guts match. He spoke about everything in life having a price. He wondered how much are you willing to sacrifice for it. [c]

—Darby Allin was backstage. He asked why he didn’t light Perry on fire inside Blood & Guts? He said Perry would have an excuse to not show up at Wembley. He mocked Perry for making sacrifices. He said Perry didn’t have to show up on Dynamite, Collision or Rampage. He told Perry to show up at Wembley.

—Chris Jericho came out with Big Bill to join commentary. Taz was escorted away from commentary during the break.

(3) KATSUYORI SHIBATA vs. BRYAN KEITH

Keith and Shibata began exchanging strikes. Shibata took control stomping away on Keith’s hand. The action rolled to the floor as Keith launched Shibata into the barricade. They went to break as Keith took control working over Shibata’s hand. [c]

Keith planted Shibata with an Ushigorishi for two as they returned from break. Shibata battled back, planting Keith with an STO. Shibata caught Keith with a cross-arm breaker for the submission win.

WINNER: Katsuyori Shibata in 7:20.

—Big Bill attacked Shibata right after the match. Chris Jericho attacked Shibata as well. Jericho was going to attack Shibata with the FTW Title. The crowd cheered as Hook ran down to make the save. Big Bill pulled Jericho to the floor. Hook posed with the FTW Title

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a pretty average television match for Dynamite standards. The match was mostly just a backdrop for Hook’s return to likely set up the FTW Title match with Jericho for All In.)

—Renee Paquette interviewed Oranga Cassidy backstage. Renee asked Orange about his rematch against Roderick Strong. The Beast Mortos and Rush. Renee noted Orange’s partner’s aren’t here due to weather conditions. Orange said he’s still going to do it. He said he found some local partners for the match.

—Renee was backstage with “Hangman” Adam Page. Renee spoke about Hangman’s losses since returning. Hangman said there’s one person he wanted to leave with nothing but the ash of his pride. He said there were other dumbasses in his way. He said he will get what he wants.

—They aired a sit-down interview with AEW World Champion “Swerve” Strickland and Jim Ross. Strickland said he’s beyond motivated for the match. He said going from being on a regular match on All In to the main event of this year’s All In has changed him. Ross asked Strickland about the controversial stuff he’s done. He said when you knock on the door long enough and they don’t let you in. You have to make noise. He said people will listen when you make noise. He said people aren’t realizing how physical this match with Bryan Danielson will be. He spoke about how this match is about legacy. He said Danielson needs something to fight for. He wondered if the locker room would care if he put his career on the line. Ross said they wouldn’t. Strickland said he shouldn’t either. He said he controls the company because he’s the champion. Ross said this would be Danielson’s biggest match of his career. Strickland wondered what would happen if Danielson’s body gave out. He said he will beat Danielson at Wembley.

(Amin’s Thoughts: You can see Jim Ross is in really rough shape after going through all his health issues. Ross was perfect for this sit-down interview segment. Ross adds so much credibility during his time as a wrestling broadcaster. Good interview from Strickland here putting himself over as champion. They are building this match up as babyface vs. babyface. There are some lines in Strickland’s promo which comes off as heel but could be just him showing why he’s champion.)

(4) ORANGE CASSIDY & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. RUSH, RODERICK STRONG & THE BEAST MORTOS

Rush took control quickly rocking Harwood with a basement dropkick for a near fall. Harwood responded by rocking Strong with chops. Harwood connected with a sliding elbow to Strong for a near fall. Orange rocked Strong with a dropkick. The babyface all placed their hands inside their pockets as they went to break. [c]

Mortos planted Wheeler with a pop-up Samoan Drop for two. Strong planted Wheeler with a backbreaker for two. Harwood ran wild, rocking everyone with strikes. Harwood planted Mortos with a spine buster. Harwood caught Strong with a flying clothesline for two. Strong caught Harwood with a running kick. Mortos connected with a flying dive to Harwood for two. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven attacked Harwood from behind. [c]

Harwood and Rush connected with stereo head butt. Orange ran wild planting Strong with a DDT. Orange planted Mortos with an awesome spinning DDT. Mortos responded by rocking Orange with a spear. The action broke down with everyone getting a big move. Orange delivered the Beach Break to Rush for one. Mortos caught Wheeler with a dive on the floor. Orange rocked Rush with an Orange Punch. Harwood and Wheeler delivered Shatter Machine to Rush for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler in 16:50

—The Acclaimed came out after the match to a mild reaction. Harwood said the people don’t want The Acclaimed to talk. Security held The Acclaimed back. A brawl broke out between both teams. Security held everyone back.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was your party match on Dynamite with everyone working hard getting a chance to shine. I liked how they took Mortos out of the pictures in the closing moments so he didn’t take the pin. Mortos shouldn’t be taking pins after being Mark Briscoe clean last week. A good win for FTR building them up as next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. We got another simple post-match brawl on the show. They are likely setting up a three way between The Young Bucks vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed for All In.)

—The Patriarchy was backstage. Christian Cage spoke about Bullet Club Gold and House of Black both wanting AEW World Trios Title matches. He said Bang Bang Gang vs. House of Black will become number one contenders. He said the winners will challenge for the titles at All In. He said he will be the referee for the match on Collision. [c]

—They aired a highlight package on Hologram.

(5) KAMILLE (w/Mercedes Mone) vs. JAZMYNE HAO & CLARA CARTER — Two On One Match

Kamille nailed Ham with a boot. Kamille rocked Carter with strikes. Kamille nailed Carter with a pump kick. Kamille planted Hao with a Torture Rack Bomb. Kamille planted Carter with a Dominator. Kamille covered both Carter and Hao for the win.

WINNER: Kamile in 1:40

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a great showcase for Kamille as she looked like a star in a quick squash win. This is exactly how Mariah May should’ve won her match.)

—Mercedes told the crowd to say hello to Kamille. She told the crowd to say hello to your “CEO” She gave a shout out to her EVPs for suspending Britt Baker. Kamille said that was very sweet. Mercedes spoke about Baker being first to sign with AEW. Mercedes said she’s the best in AEW. Tony Schiavone got up from the announcers table. He said Christoper Daniels has overruled The Elite. He said Tony Khan has lifted Baker’s suspension.

Britt Baker on the screen. She said this match is on. She said she makes a commitment to the end. She said when things don’t go Mercedes’ way, she takes her ball and goes home. She said Mercedes was the flavour of the month for AEW. She said AEW was home to her. She said will be TBS Champion at All In. She said she will figure out a way to get her hands on Mercedes.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Britt Baker’s on-screen and off-screen suspension has been lifted. They didn’t take a chance this week by not having Baker appear in the arena. The big test will come next week when Baker appears for the crowd. I want to make a point about Mercedes’ promos. Mercedes still hasn’t seemed to get that WWE promo speak away from her. Mercedes promos just feel bland and seem to drag. I will give Mercedes her credit for doing great playing an over-the-top obnoxious unlikable heel.)

—They showed clips of Claudio Castagnoli beating Lee Moriarty and Tomohiro Ishii to earn an AEW Continental Title match. They announced Claudio and Kazuchika Okada will have a face-to-face next week on Dynamite.

—Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat joined commentary for the main event.

(6) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. JEFF JARRETT — Anything Goes Match

Jeff Jarrett appeared, attacking Danielson with a guitar during his entrance. Jarrett whacked Danielson with a chair. They brawled into the crowd. They brawled into the concession stands. Danielson rocked Jarrett with Yes kicks. Jarrett responded by nailing Danielson with a low blow. Jarrett planted Danielson with a suplex on a trash bin. Danielson responded by planting Jarrett with a suplex on a trash bin. [c]

Jarrett whacked Danielson with a chair as they returned from break. “Swerve” Strickland was watching backstage with Prince Nana. Danielson battled back, sending Jarret to the floor. Danielson connected with a tope to the floor. Jarrett responded by tossing a chair into Danielson’s knee. Jarrett took back control whacking Danielson’s leg. Jarrett wrapped a chair around Danielson’s leg. Danielson responded by swinging a chair into Jarrett’s shoulder stopping him from climbing the ropes.

Danielson planted Jarrett with a Spider Suplex onto a chair. Danielson rocked Jarrett with a missile dropkick. Danielson went for a roundhouse kick but Jarrett countered into a Figure-4-Leg Lock. Danielson broke free whacking Jarrett’s leg with a chair. Jarrett planted Danielson with a stroke onto a chair for two. Jarrett applied a sharpshooter but Danielson broke free. Danielson and Jarrett exchanged strikes. Jarrett called for the stroke but Danielson broke free. Danielson delivered a Buizuku Knee with a chair into Jarrett’s face for the win.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson in 16:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid plunder weapons match as both Danielson and Jarrett worked hard. There’s not really much more you can say about this style of match in AEW. These kinda matches in AEW have completely lost their speciality.)

—Jeff Jarrett’s crew and Wheeler Yuta came out after the match. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat checked on both Danielson and Jarrett. Steamboat raised both Danielson’s and Jarrett’s hand. Danielson and Jarrett shared a hug.

AEW World Champion “Swerve” Strickland came out after the match. He said we’ve seen three great legends of TBS programming. He said they were Jarret, Steamboat and himself. He said they were all world champions. He said he stands in Danielson’s way from being champion. He said Danielson was one of the greatest of all-time. He said he was going to retire Danielson at Wembley. He wondered how Danielson was feeling after the match. He said Jarrett was a nice test for Danielson. He said he wanted a test. He challenged Wheeler Yuta to a match next week. He wanted Danielson to have a front row seat. He asked “Whose House?” The crowd chanted “Swerve’s House!”

(Amin’s Thoughts: A great promo from Strickland showing tremendous confidence as champion. Good stuff here as they announced a Strickland match for Dynamite next week. Strickland’s promos are coming off a little bit like a heel. They want to show that Strickland is just a confident champion. Danielson and Strickland feels like a big match for All In.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: They did a good job heating up the AEW World Title match with Strickland’s promos on the show. I also enjoyed the MJF and Fletcher match. The rest of the show was just there. The last two week’s of Dynamite have really felt like comedown episodes after the great run of shows AEW had at the end of June and July. AEW running a show in Wembley Stadium was the big draw last year. The matches this year at All In look much better on paper. They just need to pick up the build for the show.

