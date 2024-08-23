FREE PODCAST 8/23 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Who steps up to face Brock Lesnar? How many title matches will Lesnar have until WM10? Plus Reigns, Raw, TNA’s cable future, more (138 min.)

News Ticker

August 23, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-13-2014), PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss with live callers and emailers last night’s Raw in-depth, Summerslam fallout, who’s next for Brock Lesnar, history, and much more. Plus, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, more current events discussion including TNA’s cable TV future.

