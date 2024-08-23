FREE PODCAST 8/23 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Who steps up to face Brock Lesnar? How many title matches will Lesnar have until WM10? Plus Reigns, Raw, TNA’s cable future, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-13-2014), PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss with live callers and emailers last night’s Raw in-depth, Summerslam fallout, who’s next for Brock Lesnar, history, and much more. Plus, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, more current events discussion including TNA’s cable TV future.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO