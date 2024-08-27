FREE PODCAST 8/27 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag – Keller & Powell: (8-27-2019) Keller & Powell talk AEW touring, how long before other companies close down, Reigns progress, what’s end game of Wednesday War, Strowman, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-27-2019) with cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast, they answer questions from listeners on these topics:

AEW touring

How long before other companies close down

Roman Reigns progress lately

What’s end game of Wednesday War and what was end goal for WCW and WWE in Monday Night War

Could Braun Strowman be Reigns culprit

Will NXT wrestlers bumped from TV step up now

And more

