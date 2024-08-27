News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/27 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag – Keller & Powell: (8-27-2019) Keller & Powell talk AEW touring, how long before other companies close down, Reigns progress, what’s end game of Wednesday War, Strowman, more (97 min.)

August 27, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-27-2019) with cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast, they answer questions from listeners on these topics:

  • AEW touring
  • How long before other companies close down
  • Roman Reigns progress lately
  • What’s end game of Wednesday War and what was end goal for WCW and WWE in Monday Night War
  • Could Braun Strowman be Reigns culprit
  • Will NXT wrestlers bumped from TV step up now
  • And more

