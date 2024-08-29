FREE PODCAST 8/29 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Ridiculous awful Reigns whodunit finish, Big E vs. Orton, KOTR, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (8-27-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Greg Parks to review Smackdown with live callers, talk to an on-site correspondent from Baton Rouge, La. with details on what happened off air, and answer mailbag questions. They discuss the ridiculously bad finish to the Roman Reigns whodunit angle, Lacey Evans vs. Bayley, Big E vs. Randy Orton, Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin, Ali vs. Buddy Murphy, the latest with Sami Zayn paired with Shinsuke Nakamura, and more.

