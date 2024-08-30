10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (8-29-2014): Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt, plus Rusev, Stardust (Cody), RVD, Seth, Sheamus, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

August 29, 2014

Taped 8/26/14 in Ontario, Calif.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist (Twitter: @gregmparks)

– WWE Open.

– The “funeral” for Dean Ambrose on Raw aired in video package form. It included the attack on Seth Rollins and Kane by Roman Reigns, as well as the follow-up handicap match involving the three men.

– Tom Phillips introduced Smackdown for the TV viewers, though the crowd didn’t seem particularly hyped. Roman Reigns then came out. Maybe they wanted to crowd to go from zero to (ideally) one hundred upon hearing Reigns’ theme. It didn’t happen, but his pop was okay. Michael Cole and JBL were also at ringside with Phillips again this week.

1 – ROMAN REIGNS vs. BRAY WYATT

Ontario was big enough for the city to be identified in the open, but not big enough for Bray Wyatt to say the name of the city in his “we’re here” catchphrase. Reigns and Wyatt went back-and-forth, their offenses mostly consisting of punches. With Reigns on the apron, Wyatt simply ran at him and knocked him off. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan were skulking around ringside. Wyatt came out and clotheslined Reigns down. Back in the ring, a chinlock was applied by Wyatt. Reigns started his comeback, but Wyatt stopped him and gave him a jumping back splash for two. Reigns took Wyatt off the second rope and gave him a Samoan drop for a near-fall. Reigns did his running kick at ringside, which led to Harper and Rowan getting involved for the disqualification.

WINNER: Reigns, via DQ, at 4:24. Cena toppled Wyatt on Raw in a more dominating fashion. Does that put Cena ahead of Reigns in the race to be the company’s #1 star this week?

After the match, Big Show and Mark Henry ran out to make the save. Reigns gave Rowan a Superman punch as Show and Henry joined him in the ring to celebrate.

– The announcers were shown at ringside. Tonight, we’ll look back at the Raw happenings as it relates to the Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena rematch at Night of Champions.

– Also tonight, Jack Swagger vs. Rusev in a Submission Match.

– In a split-screen, Rob Van Dam and Seth Rollins (with his briefcase) were shown. They’re in action against each other next.

[Commercial Break]

– The tag team match originally scheduled as Big Show & Mark Henry vs. Luke Harper & Erick Rowan has been changed to Show, Henry and Roman Reigns vs. the entire Wyatt Family.

2 – ROB VAN DAM vs. SETH ROLLINS

During RVD’s entrance, they showed how Van Dam beat Rollins on Main Event by count-out on Tuesday night. Springboard thrust kick by RVD was the first real high-impact move of the night. They went to break at 1:02 of the match, following a Rollins bodyslam and pin attempt.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 4:57 of the match. Rollins mocked RVD’s gestures as JBL talked him up. Van Dam fired back with kicks but missed Rolling Thunder. Spin kick connected, though. Five-Star Frog-Splash missed by RVD. Kick to the back of the head by Rollins for two at 6:56. Rollins went to the top, but RVD halted his momentum. Rollins raked the eyes of RVD to avoid a superplex. He picked up Van Dam, ran across the ring, and powerbombed him into the opposite turnbuckle. He did it again on the other side of the ring, then hit the curb stomp for the win.

WINNER: Rollins, at 8:37. A fine match, but not as good as their Tuesday night bout. Still, RVD didn’t look out of place against the younger and quick Rollins.

The finish was replayed. Rollins was shown in the ring holding his briefcase close.

– They went to a video recap of the Brie-Nikki discord. They took out the “I wish you died in the womb” comment by Nikki. Back to the announcers, who further discussed the situation.

– The Cena vs. Lesnar rematch at Night of Champions will be previewed later tonight.

[Commercial Break]

3 – EMMA vs. PAIGE

On Paige’s way to the ring, they showed Paige defeating Natalya on Raw, and the follow-up with A.J. Lee. Paige pie-faced Emma in response to her dancing. Emma went to the top rope early on, but Paige pulled her off by the foot. PTO was locked in for the win.

WINNER: Paige, via submission, at :58. The one-two punch of the shoplifting deal and Santino’s retirement has really put Emma in a tough place on the roster.

A.J. Lee came out with a smile pasted on her face. She had a box that was heart-shaped, and full of chocolates. A.J. seemed a little offended that Paige wasn’t into it. A.J. claimed Paige said they were best friends and that she loved A.J. A.J. demanded Paige eat one. Paige looked uncomfortable. She picked one out and did eat it, though. Well, she chewed it, then spit it back in the box. Paige then skipped to the back while A.J. was left in the ring with the chocolates. A.J. picked one out and ate it as Paige looked on from the ramp in disgustâ€¦was that supposed to be the one Paige spit out? The announcers didn’t follow up, so I’m not sure.

– The announcers were shown on-camera talking about the WWE Network. They came across even more uncool than usual, if possible.

– Split-screen of Rusev with Lana, and Jack Swagger. They meet up again next.

[Commercial Break]

– Rusev and Lana came out. Lana made fun of the males in the audience and had time in her promo to put Vladimir Putin on the Titan-Tron again. A “USA” chant broke out, much to the chagrin of Lana and Rusev. Swagger’s music interrupted.

4 – RUSEV vs. JACK SWAGGER – SUBMISSION MATCH

They showed clips from Summerslam of Swagger losing to Rusev. Cole made it a point to note Swagger hasn’t been pinned or submitted since then. Swagger, ribs taped, was thrown into the barricade at ringside. The match continued during the break, taken at 1:50 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 4:56 with Rusev in control. Rusev focused his attention on the mid-section of Swagger, with Swagger going outside the ring again. Rusev was limping due to his ankle injury. Swagger applied the Patriot Lock outside the ring. Back in, Swagger tried to whip Rusev into the corner, but Rusev collapsed due to the ankle. Swagger Bomb, but he failed to capitalize because it further exacerbated his rib injury. Rusev tried the Patriot Lock, but Swagger reversed it into one of his own. Rusev fought for the rope and finally got there. Rusev kicked Swagger away from him. Swagger missed a leg dive and Rusev gave him a jumping side kick. Accolade was applied by Rusev. Swagger broke one arm free, but Rusev pulled it back. He finally broke free and got to the ropes. Swagger was pulled back to the middle of the ring and the Accolade was applied again. Swagger got to his knees, then to his feet. As he did so, a white towel was thrown in out of nowhere. Ref Rudy Charles discarded it as Bo Dallas was shown at ringside. He tripped up Swagger, allowing Rusev to put the Accolade back on. Swagger tapped.

WINNER: Rusev, via submission, at 10:08. Strange that they’d have what I presume is the blow-off match here on Smackdown, when this program is or has been one of the hottest WWE has.

On replay, they showed that Dallas did indeed throw in the towel. They also showed him tripping up Swagger, causing the loss. Dallas got the mic and said it was a “tough loss.” He said he wouldn’t have had to throw the towel in if Swagger had just learned to Bolieve. Swagger made a move for Dallas, but he couldn’t make it due to pain and fatigue. Dallas then kicked Swagger and gave him a Bodog.

– The Miz was on the phone backstage. He was happy to hear from his agent and said he’d be on set in an hour. Someone was poking him in the shoulder. We couldn’t see who, but Miz blew that person off. Finally, he grabbed Miz by the shoulder. It was Kane. Kane took Miz’s phone and told the agent that Miz wouldn’t be able to make it, because he’s booked in a match with Sheamus tonight.

– A graphic was shown for the six-man tag main event.

[Commercial Break]

5 – JIMMY USO vs. STARDUST

When Jimmy came out, they showed clips from The Usos vs. Goldust & Stardust on Raw. Before the match, Goldust got the mic and apologized to the Usos for what happened Monday night. He said they lost their heads because they want the tag titles so badly. Once the match began, chops by Jimmy rattled Stardust, who shoved Jimmy away from him in response. Surprise roll-up out of the corner by Jimmy got him the victory.

WINNER: Uso, at :58. A quick contest to explain the post-match happeningsâ€¦

After the match, Goldust attacked Jimmy from behind. Stardust took out the knee of Jey Uso. They continued the attack until they tossed the Usos to ringside.

– Big Show, Mark Henry and Roman Reigns face Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan in the main event.

– But firstâ€¦the United States Champion Sheamus takes on The Miz. It’s next.

[Commercial Break]

– In the ring were The Miz and Damien Sandow, still dressed as Miz from Monday. Sheamus came out next. JBL suggested Danno O’Mahony as the stunt double for Sheamus. On the mic, Miz said his moneymaker can’t afford to be Brogue Kicked tonight. So he introduced his stunt double, Damien Mizdow.

6 – DAMIEN SANDOW vs. SHEAMUS

Apparently, this is somehow a legal substitution. Miz distracted Sheamus right after the bell, allowing Sandow to aggressively attack Sheamus. The Miz joined the commentators for this match. Back elbow by Sandow. Sheamus managed to get his stuff in early on. Sheamus slammed his forearms into the chest of Sandow. White Noise for the cover and pin.

WINNER: Sheamus, at 1:46. They may have found something for Sandow with this stunt double gag. Of course, the role didn’t exactly make Alex Riley’s career.

After the match, Miz came into the ring and nailed Sheamus, then ran. Dolph Ziggler grabbed Miz and tossed him back into the ring. Brogue Kick was meant for Miz but he ducked and it hit Sandow instead. Miz escaped before any damage could be done.

– The six-man tag main event is tonight’s main event.

– We’ll hear John Cena respond to the Hall-of-Fame forum from Raw, next.

[Commercial Break]

– On-screen, the announcers again talked about the WWE Network and the Raw Attitude next week. Phillips sent it to the pre-packaged video from Raw of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. That led into John Cena’s return to Raw this past week.

– Mark Henry and Big Show made their entrances for the main event, as did Roman Reigns. The match takes place after break.

[Commercial Break]

– This Monday night on the Highlight Reel with Chris Jericho: Randy Orton.

7 – MARK HENRY & BIG SHOW & ROMAN REIGNS vs. THE WYATT FAMILY

All three men began to brawl after a long standoff, even before the bell rang. Big Show with a sunset flip(!) for a near-fall once the match finally began. Reigns tagged in and began to work over Rowan. Rowan escaped before Show could chop him, tagging Harper. Harper couldn’t get much in the way of offense, leading to Henry coming in and headbutting him a la Junkyard Dog. Eventually Bray Wyatt tagged in and went after Henry. They cut to break at that point, 3:21 into the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 7:21 of the match. Rowan tried to get Henry up for a suplex to no avail. Instead, Henry suplexed Rowan himself. He tagged Show, who ran over Rowan with clotheslines. Rowan was able to create some space and clothesline Show down. JBL noted today is Stan Hansen’s birthday. Harper put Show down with a jumping kick, then Bray followed up with a short DDT. Rowan worked over the neck of Show. Show got to his feet, but Rowan backed him into the corner. Harper applied a chinlock, but Show simply stood up, still in the move, and landed on Harper. Tag to Wyatt, who prevented Show from making the tag. Reigns finally made the hot tag at 13:39. Reigns basically took over the match and hit any heel that moved. Things broke down with everyone getting involved after Reigns hit Harper with the Superman punch. Reigns ended it with a spear to Harper.

WINNERS: Henry, Show, and Reigns, at 15:46.

Replays were shown of the big moments of the match. The babyfaces celebrated to close the show.

