FREE PODCAST 9/8 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (9-10-2019) Keller & Hawkins talk Stone Cold returns to Raw and MSG, KORT, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (9-10-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Cameron Hawkins to review WWE Raw with live callers and answer mailbag questions on Steve Austin’s return to MSG and Raw, the latest Clash of Champions hype, Cedric’s big night, Baron Corbin advancing in the King of the Ring, and much more. They talk with an on-site correspondent who attended at MSG with a ton of in-arena and off-TV notes and observations.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO