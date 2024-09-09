FREE PODCAST 9/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: All Out Post-show (pt. 1 of 2): Keller & Lansdell & Krol & Chase go in-depth on controversial content with video callers, on-site report, chat room interaction (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosts Wrestling Night in America for the first time with a thorough, dynamic, contentious, passionate, fiery conversation about AEW All Out with PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell and Eric Krol. They are joined by Stephanie Chase about 50 minutes in and she gives her in-person report from attending as a member of the media with thoughts on crowd reactions and a bizarre and frustrating post-event media Q&A.
They also talk with video callers and react to an abundance of comments from the viewers in the chat room live throughout the show.
NOTE: This is part one. Part two is being posted on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast (blue logo) feed. So refresh that feed to catch the second half of this show.
