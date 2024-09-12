VIP AUDIO 9/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (9-7-2006): Vince McMahon’s apology for Matt Striker joking about a death that week, WWE tries to explain Cryme Time, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sept. 7, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcasts where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

Raw ratings analysis including quarter hours and overrun

ECW ratings analysis

John Cena going to Smackdown speculation

UFC vs. WWE turning TV viewers into PPV purchasers

Vince McMahon’s apology for comment on air about a death made by Matt Striker

WWE’s preemptive framing of Cryme Tyme to their audience as a parody rather than racial stereotype

WWE changing the way they handle drug test failures

More

