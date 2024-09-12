News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (9-7-2006): Vince McMahon’s apology for Matt Striker joking about a death that week, WWE tries to explain Cryme Time, more (16 min.)

September 12, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the Sept. 7, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcasts where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

  • Raw ratings analysis including quarter hours and overrun
  • ECW ratings analysis
  • John Cena going to Smackdown speculation
  • UFC vs. WWE turning TV viewers into PPV purchasers
  • Vince McMahon’s apology for comment on air about a death made by Matt Striker
  • WWE’s preemptive framing of Cryme Tyme to their audience as a parody rather than racial stereotype
  • WWE changing the way they handle drug test failures
  • More

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

