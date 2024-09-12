AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (9/11): Increased viewership and ratings info for All Out fallout plus 10-week average, comparisons to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (9/11) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 716,000 viewers, up from 660,000 the prior week and the 691,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 697,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 888,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was ,881000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 1,175,000 viewers. Then ten-week rolling average was 997,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.21 rating, compared to 0.19 and 0.22 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.22.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.31 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.31.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.39 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.34.

The announced matches and segments were…

