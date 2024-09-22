FREE PODCAST 9/22 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (9-24-2019) Keller & Fann talk Hogan booed, Becky on HIAC, The Fiend, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (9-24-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann to review WWE Raw with live callers and answer mailbag questions on The Fiend attacking Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch’s sit-down interview with Michael Cole about facing Sasha Banks in the Hell in a Cell, Rey Mysterio’s big win, and much more. They talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in San Francisco with a ton of in-arena and off-TV notes and observations.
