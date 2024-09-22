FREE PODCAST 9/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (9-22-2019) Parks & Stoup discuss NXT’s USA Network debut, Corbin KOTR win, Lesnar-Kofi, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (9-22-2019) to an episode of Wrestling Night in America hosted by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks and cohosted by PWTorch’s contributor Tom Stoup to discuss in-depth the first episode of NXT on USA. They comb through the show segment by segment, including the hour on WWE Network. They also talk about Brock Lesnar’s challenge of Kofi Kingston, Baron Corbin’s KOTR win, and more.

