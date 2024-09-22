VIP AUDIO 9/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-21-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talking the latest on Jake Roberts, WWE getting ready to help launch The CW Network, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Sept. 21, 2006. Topics include:

The expected date of Chris Benoit’s return to Smackdown

The latest news on WWE’s big push for an upcoming DVD release

Upcoming TNA and WWE house show lineups

The big problem no one was discussing with December’s ECW pay-per-view

TNA’s big announcement

Smackdown’s season premiere

ECW’s latest ratings drop

The indy lineup of the week featuring a former WWE wrestler crossing paths with TNA and Ring of Honor talent

Pat’s asked to book an important indy show in the Listener Mail segment.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

