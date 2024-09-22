WWE RAW PREVIEW (9/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, September 23, 2024

Where: Ontario, Calif. at Toyota Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,606 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,616. The arena has a capacity of 19,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Drew McIntyre will address Bad Blood match

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (9/16): Pomares’s alt-perspective report New Day challenging Judgment Day, CM Punk’s return, Dom vs. Priest, Bronson vs. Strowman, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE couple announces the birth of their first child