VIP AUDIO 9/23 – WKH – News Update: Reaction to Vince McMahon’s statement today on Netflix docu-series, SD viewership drop on USA, Nigel-Danielson build analysis, WM41 tickets (33 min.)

How much of a dropoff is there in Smackdown viewership on USA compared to Fox? Putting in perspective recent weeks, recent years, and five years ago comparison when Smackdown was winding down on USA.

Reaction to Vince McMahon’s statement today on Netflix docu-series and how the series producers left themselves vulnerable to a largely irrelevant put perhaps somewhat effective criticism from people wanting to be sympathetic to McMahon.

WrestleMania 41 ticket sales announcement.

A look at the last week of the Bryan Danielson-Nigel McGuinness build, what they got right in the last week, why it’s less than it could have been including one key aspect they should’ve embraced rather than ran from, and why the timing and order of the segments building the match cut short its potential.

