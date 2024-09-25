FREE PODCAST 9/24 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Allen talk final USA Network episode including KO-Shane, Reigns and Bryan unite, Sasha-Becky, Short Gable with live callers (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (9-24-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ex-WWE Creative Team member Jason Allen to review WWE Smackdown with live callers and answer mailbag questions including the rushed Kevin Owens-Roman Reigns angle, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan forming a team, Sasha Banks attacking Becky Lynch, more short jokes at Chad Gable’s expense, and more from the “season finale” of Smackdown as it ended its run on USA Network. They also talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in San Francisco, Calif. with what happened before and after Smackdown TV, plus anecdotes from commercial breaks and assessing crowd responses and a review of Chase Center.

