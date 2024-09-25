FREE PODCAST 9/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Jobin discuss Stephanie Vaquer’s on-screen debut, Roxanne Perez and Guilia’s face to face, Cedric Alexander & Jevon Evans vs. A-Town Down Under, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Jobin Little discuss the final episode of NXT on the USA network including Stephanie Vaquer’s on-screen debut, Roxanne Perez and Guilia’s face to face, Cedric Alexander & Jevon Evans vs. A-Town Down Under, Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Brinley Reese & Karmen Petrovic, Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne, Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah, and more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.