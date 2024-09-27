FREE PODCAST 9/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – AEW Collision Cafe Special: Zilem & Ajani talk AEW Grand Slam, evaluate Mariah May’s disappointing title reign so far, Danielson-Mox for WrestleDream, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s special episode of Collision Cafe, filling in for the AEW Conversation Club which is on break this week, PWTorch contributors Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani cover these topics:

AEW Grand Slam from Wednesday

The Young Bucks looking like the Young Bucks again

Brian Danielson vs. Jon Moxley now locked in for WrestleDream

Mariah May’s disappointing title reign so far and how to fix it

A review of last week’s AEW Collision

Note: Collision Cafe is normally a VIP-exclusive podcast, but we bring it to you free on the PWTorch Dailycast this week as the AEW Conversation Club takes a week off.

