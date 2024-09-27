FREE PODCAST 9/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – AEW Collision Cafe Special: Zilem & Ajani talk AEW Grand Slam, evaluate Mariah May’s disappointing title reign so far, Danielson-Mox for WrestleDream, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s special episode of Collision Cafe, filling in for the AEW Conversation Club which is on break this week, PWTorch contributors Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani cover these topics:
- AEW Grand Slam from Wednesday
- The Young Bucks looking like the Young Bucks again
- Brian Danielson vs. Jon Moxley now locked in for WrestleDream
- Mariah May’s disappointing title reign so far and how to fix it
- A review of last week’s AEW Collision
Note: Collision Cafe is normally a VIP-exclusive podcast, but we bring it to you free on the PWTorch Dailycast this week as the AEW Conversation Club takes a week off.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.