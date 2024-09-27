News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – AEW Collision Cafe Special: Zilem & Ajani talk AEW Grand Slam, evaluate Mariah May’s disappointing title reign so far, Danielson-Mox for WrestleDream, more (81 min.)

September 27, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s special episode of Collision Cafe, filling in for the AEW Conversation Club which is on break this week, PWTorch contributors Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani cover these topics:

  • AEW Grand Slam from Wednesday
  • The Young Bucks looking like the Young Bucks again
  • Brian Danielson vs. Jon Moxley now locked in for WrestleDream
  • Mariah May’s disappointing title reign so far and how to fix it
  • A review of last week’s AEW Collision

Note: Collision Cafe is normally a VIP-exclusive podcast, but we bring it to you free on the PWTorch Dailycast this week as the AEW Conversation Club takes a week off.

