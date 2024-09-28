FREE PODCAST 9/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Parks: Will Orton, KO, or Cody turn? Bad Blood hype, War Games speculation, live callers, emails, chat (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Greg Parks to discuss WWE Smackdown including these topics: Will Kevin Owens or Randy Orton turn on Cody Rhodes? Or will Cody turn? Or none of then above? Looking ahead to Bad Blood and War Games including whether there should be more steaks than just trying win War Games. Also, Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes with L.A. Knight interfering, Nia Jax grabbing Tiffany Stratton by the throat, and more with live callers, emails, and chat room interactions.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.