VIP AUDIO 9/27 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: MVP debuts, what’s wrong with women’s division, Moxley vs. Danielson set for WrestleDream, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #20 of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani review AEW Collision from Springfield, Massachusetts. AEW Grand Slam Review. Young Bucks look like the Young Bucks again. MVP debuts. What’s next for this new group? Why has the title reign for Mariah May been a letdown, and what can AEW do to turn this around? And Finally, Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson is confirmed for WrestleDream.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO