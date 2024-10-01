VIP AUDIO 10/1 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Collision Grand Slam night two review, three-way Lucha match delivers, AEW Dynamite preview, and our favorite moments in AEW (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #21 of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani Review AEW Collision Grand Slam night two. A spectacular three-way Lucha. What does this mean for LFI moving forward? What is the ceiling for Sammy Guevara and Jack Perry? They also preview the Dynamite five year anniversary show and give their favorite moments in the history of AEW.

