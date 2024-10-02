FREE PODCAST 10/1 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Heydorn analyze debut TNT show with live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (167 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-1-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Zack Heydorn to discuss AEW’s debut live episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions. They discussed the production values, the strengths and weaknesses of the booking, the key happenings including the surprise appearance of Jake Hager, what seemed missing, the announcing, and much more. They first talk with callers, then an on-site correspondent who conveyed the vibe before, during, and after the show with tons of granular details and off-air happenings, and finally a diverse mix of opinions and observations in our mailbag segment.

