FREE PODCAST 10/1 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann list what topics were missing from Vince Netflix documentary, WWE Bad Blood preview, Okada vs. Danielson, Jey Uso, WWE-Fox fallout (124 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:
- Extension discussion on the Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix including the portrayal of McMahon’s relationship with Shane and Stephanie, what topics were missing or glossed over that belonged in the documentary, and much more.
- AEW’s late announcement of the 5th Anniversary Dynamite featuring Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada with special stips.
- The fallout of WWE’s departure from Fox and how Fox contrasts viewership for replacement content with what WWE was drawing.
- Jey Uso’s big IC Title celebration.
- Swerve Strickland’s comments about WWE and comparing himself to black quarterbacks.
- The set-up for Gunther vs. Sami Zayn.
- The Last Monster Standing match living up to expectations.
- A preview of Bad Blood.
- And more sprinkled throughout.
