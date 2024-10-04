FREE PODCAST 10/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Kanner & Barber discuss the AEW media rights package, latest news, and the weekly review of Dynamite (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Gregg Kanner and Zach Barber cover these topics:
- The new TV rights deal for AEW and WBD
- Latest on Luchasaurus, Sammy Guevara, and Bobby Lashley
- Dynamite rating
- Dynamite review
- Shane McMahon possibility in AEW
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.