FREE PODCAST 10/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Kanner & Barber discuss the AEW media rights package, latest news, and the weekly review of Dynamite (129 min.)

October 4, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Gregg Kanner and Zach Barber cover these topics:

  • The new TV rights deal for AEW and WBD
  • Latest on Luchasaurus, Sammy Guevara, and Bobby Lashley
  • Dynamite rating
  • Dynamite review
  • Shane McMahon possibility in AEW

