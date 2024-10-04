News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (10/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

October 4, 2024

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Where: Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,992 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,431. The arena has a capacity of 8,000 spectators when configured for basketball.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Top Flight vs. House of Black vs. Private Party – 3-Way Tag Team match
  • Darby Allin vs. Johnny TV
  • Premier Athletes vs. The Conglomeration
  • Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
  • Wheeler Yuta vs. Beef
  • Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Outrunners
  • Nick Wayne vs. Komander vs. Hologram vs. Action Andretti
  • Kris Statlander in action

