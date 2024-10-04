AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (10/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Where: Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,992 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,431. The arena has a capacity of 8,000 spectators when configured for basketball.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Top Flight vs. House of Black vs. Private Party – 3-Way Tag Team match

Darby Allin vs. Johnny TV

Premier Athletes vs. The Conglomeration

Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora

Wheeler Yuta vs. Beef

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Outrunners

Nick Wayne vs. Komander vs. Hologram vs. Action Andretti

Kris Statlander in action

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION REPORT – GRAND SLAM – NIGHT 2 (9/28): Saraya’s Rules Match, TNT Open Challenge, Trios tiles on the line, Hangman vs. Jarrett, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Taz to miss additional AEW shows due to surgery