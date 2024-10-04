AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (10/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, October 5, 2024
Where: Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,992 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,431. The arena has a capacity of 8,000 spectators when configured for basketball.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Top Flight vs. House of Black vs. Private Party – 3-Way Tag Team match
- Darby Allin vs. Johnny TV
- Premier Athletes vs. The Conglomeration
- Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
- Wheeler Yuta vs. Beef
- Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Outrunners
- Nick Wayne vs. Komander vs. Hologram vs. Action Andretti
- Kris Statlander in action
