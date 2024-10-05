VIP AUDIO 10/4 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: AJ Styles returns and faces Carmelo Hayes, Bloodline vs. Profits vs. DIY in ladder match, Michin vs. Chelsea in dumpster match (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the October 4 edition of WWE Smackdown which included the return of A.J. Styles a wild ladder match main event with The Bloodline defending against DIY and The Street Profits, more interaction with Bayley-Nia Jax-Tiffany, Michin vs. Chelsea Green in a dumpster match, Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton, and more.

