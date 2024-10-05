FREE PODCAST 10/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Narayanan: AJ Styles returns, Bloodline-DIY-Profits ladder match, on-site report, live callers (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to discuss WWE Smackdown including the return of A.J. Styles a wild ladder match main event with The Bloodline defending against DIY and The Street Profits, more interaction with Bayley-Nia Jax-Tiffany, the Michin vs. Chelsea Green dumpster match, and more with live callers and chat room interactions, plus an on-site correspondent with full details on what happened off-air and in-person observations of crowd reactions.

