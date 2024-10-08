AEW facing a possible sub-2,000 crowd for the first time for a regular arena episode of Dynamite tonight; AEW ownership group disclosed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Two notes about AEW today from other sources:

–WrestleTix has reported this morning an estimated ticket distribution total for tonight’s special Tuesday episode of AEW Dynanite in Spokane, Wash. is 1,729. There could be a large enough walk-up to get them past 2,000, but its far from assured. We believe this would be the smallest crowd for Dynamite at a regular touring arena stop.

–Wrestlenomics notes today that a filing in the ongoing lawsuit former announcer Kevin Kelly and former wrestlers the Tate Twins against AEW reveals that AEW’s parent company is Beatnik Investments LLC. The filing indicates that no publicly held corporation holds more than 10 percent of its stock. There has been speculation that Warner Bros. Discover might own a substantial portion of AEW as part of their media rights partnership, but this filing indicates that if they have a share of ownership, it’s less than 10 percent.

The authorized members of Beatnik Investments are Tony Khan and his sister Shanna Khan. Wrestlenomics reports that Shad Khan, Tony’s father, used that LLC to invest ovber $76 million in the Black News Channel, although that channel has since been sold following Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Wrestlenomics provides even more details on the LLC’s history in their report, which you can subscribe to via Patreon.

