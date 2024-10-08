FREE PODCAST 10/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Maitland: Gunther-Sami, Punk’s promo, on-site report with Raw spoilers, plus big dose of Presidential Politics talk (199 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland. They begin by discussing C.M. Punk’s surprise appearance and how well he sold the effects of the Hell in a Cell match, plus what’s next for him and how often should he wrestle. They also discuss Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston, Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the World Title, Cody Rhodes’s visit, the two-hour format adjustments, and more with live callers and chat room interactions.

Then they talk with an on-site correspondent who attended the live Raw and most of the taping for next week’s Raw (WWE is on a U.K. tour next week).

Then they began to sign off wishing those in the path of the hurricanes well, and that led to an hour discussion on Presidential Politics that is really worth listening to no matter what your politics are at this moment.

